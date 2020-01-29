3DCoin (3DC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $561,790.00

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. 3DCoin has a market cap of $561,790.00 and $187.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One 3DCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 3DCoin alerts:

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000343 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

3DCoin Coin Profile

3DCoin (3DC) is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,130,474 coins and its circulating supply is 69,840,780 coins. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for 3DCoin is www.3dcoin.io.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 3DCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 3DCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.