3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 2.3% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,380 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,158,000 after acquiring an additional 129,781 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,328,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,309,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,110,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,594,000 after purchasing an additional 43,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

In other news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.04. The company had a trading volume of 883,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,072. The firm has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.46 and a 200-day moving average of $168.89. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

