41,842 Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 401,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 97,572 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 647.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 317,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Howard Weil lowered Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $33,707.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,654 shares of company stock worth $240,941 in the last 90 days. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.14. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $817.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.64 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 47.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

