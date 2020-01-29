448,888 Shares in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 448,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,594,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Pembina Pipeline as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 110.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 858.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85,326 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 141.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 49.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PBA shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 109.60%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

