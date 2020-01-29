4NEW Market Cap Reaches $9,386.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, 4NEW has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex and LATOKEN. 4NEW has a total market cap of $9,386.00 and approximately $758.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.77 or 0.03076233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00192032 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00119658 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Cobinhood, BitForex, Exrates, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

