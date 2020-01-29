59,351 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.5% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000.

QUAL stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.00. The company had a trading volume of 466,763 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.50. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

