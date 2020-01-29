59,668 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCK. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 194,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 214,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 18,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 651,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,540 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCK opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.