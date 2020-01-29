60,298 Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Acquired by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,000. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 1.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,793.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,733,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,920 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 425.2% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,116,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,684,000 after buying an additional 904,253 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,513,000. Valentine Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,146,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,956,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $46.25. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $48.24.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.