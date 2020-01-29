60,371 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000. NortonLifeLock makes up about 0.3% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NLOK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

NLOK stock remained flat at $$27.68 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,750,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,006,594. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 12.82%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $12.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

