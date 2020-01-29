61,265 Shares in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned about 0.23% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QAI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 623,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 189.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 23,735 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 60,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QAI stock opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.66.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.5878 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

