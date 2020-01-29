78,769 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 78,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 4.3% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 64,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $58.24. 11,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,713. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $55.53.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.