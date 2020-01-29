A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) Short Interest Update

A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 19,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other A. H. Belo news, CEO Robert W. Decherd acquired 720,399 shares of A. H. Belo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,769.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,836,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,344.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Moroney III acquired 378,010 shares of A. H. Belo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $1,107,569.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,295. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHC. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in A. H. Belo during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in A. H. Belo by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 42,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in A. H. Belo by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in A. H. Belo by 2.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 22,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AHC remained flat at $$2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 31,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,586. The company has a market capitalization of $63.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36. A. H. Belo has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

About A. H. Belo

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.

