A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Robert W. Baird

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.51% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.62.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.33.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 270.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

