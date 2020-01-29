A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. A. O. Smith updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.

NYSE:AOS traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,813. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

