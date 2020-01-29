Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.75.

AAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $88.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Aaron’s stock opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.37.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $963.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.76%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 79,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,352,000 after buying an additional 40,642 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 258,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after buying an additional 111,787 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

