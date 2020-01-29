ABB (ABB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ABB (NYSE:ABB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ABB stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. ABB has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABB. DZ Bank lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays started coverage on ABB in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

