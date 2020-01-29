ABB (ABBN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ABB (VTX: ABBN):

1/20/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 22 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 22.50 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 26 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 20 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/2/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 20 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – ABB was given a new CHF 26 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – ABB was given a new CHF 26 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – ABB was given a new CHF 19.50 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – ABB was given a new CHF 23 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ABB Ltd. has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.