ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 20 target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABBN. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 17 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group set a CHF 26 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 22.50 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a CHF 26 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 25 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 22.05.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

