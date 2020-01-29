Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,536 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 124,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,969 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.45. 473,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.88. The firm has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

