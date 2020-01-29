Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,504 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after buying an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,907,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $577,937,000 after buying an additional 90,060 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $556,430,000 after buying an additional 90,358 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,082,226 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $354,582,000 after buying an additional 104,439 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,276,732 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $274,164,000 after buying an additional 81,438 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $89.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.88. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

