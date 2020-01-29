Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 776,755 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $67,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,601 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $332,821,000 after acquiring an additional 821,189 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $52,476,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8,771.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 569,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 563,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,695,340 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $141,849,000 after acquiring an additional 474,836 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.82. 1,651,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average is $84.88.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

