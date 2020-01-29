Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:ASL) Raises Dividend to GBX 26 Per Share

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:ASL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON ASL traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,466 ($19.28). 120,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 12.77 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,540 ($20.26). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,469.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,307.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -8.72.

In other news, insider Paula Hay-Plumb acquired 500 shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,405 ($18.48) per share, for a total transaction of £7,025 ($9,240.99). Also, insider Richard Davidson acquired 7,350 shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,345 ($17.69) per share, for a total transaction of £98,857.50 ($130,041.44). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,250.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

