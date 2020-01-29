Abyss Token Market Capitalization Reaches $1.96 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $435,292.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, CoinExchange, YoBit and CoinPlace.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.06 or 0.05657697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025243 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00128541 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016822 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002693 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00033946 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002836 BTC.

About Abyss Token

ABYSS is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kyber Network, DDEX, Indodax, Sistemkoin, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, IDEX, CoinBene, CoinPlace, Hotbit, BitForex, CoinExchange, ZBG and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

