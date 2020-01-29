Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Brill now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $75.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from to in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $58.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

XLRN traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $78.90. 751,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,828. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.25. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.02 and a quick ratio of 14.02.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $524,219.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $191,227.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,627,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,502. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth about $7,983,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 14.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after purchasing an additional 131,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after buying an additional 124,369 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 200.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,086,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,881,000 after purchasing an additional 75,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.