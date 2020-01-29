Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.81.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

NASDAQ XLRN traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $78.90. 751,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,828. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $82.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 1,947.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $306,821.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,946.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,219.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

