Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,978,000 after acquiring an additional 318,660 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,288,536,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Accenture by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,753 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,159,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,381,000 after purchasing an additional 116,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after purchasing an additional 402,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $210.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.80. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $151.11 and a 12-month high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,685 shares of company stock worth $3,072,219 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

