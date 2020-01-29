Accrol Group Holdings PLC (LON:ACRL) Insider Purchases £380,000 in Stock

Accrol Group Holdings PLC (LON:ACRL) insider Dan Wright bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £380,000 ($499,868.46).

Shares of Accrol Group stock opened at GBX 38.70 ($0.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.05. The firm has a market cap of $75.56 million and a PE ratio of -11.06. Accrol Group Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 18.12 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 40.98 ($0.54).

Accrol Group Holdings Plc engages in soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. It manufactures toilet papers, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as away-from-home (AFH) paper products, such as centrefold towels, dispensers, hand towels, hygiene/couch rolls, industrial wipers, multi-flat toilet tissues, napkins, and system rolls to mainly discounters and grocery retailers, as well as various AFH customers.

