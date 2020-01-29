Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,900 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 485,900 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

ACER has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACER opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.61. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 1,560.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 311,590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 49,730 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 49,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

