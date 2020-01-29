Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Short Interest Update

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,080,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 12,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHN opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $946.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.59. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Svb Leerink lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.30 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

In other Achillion Pharmaceuticals news, Director David Scheer sold 10,485 shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $66,160.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

