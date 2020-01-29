Acoin (ACOIN) Market Cap Reaches $30,755.00

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Acoin has a market capitalization of $30,755.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Acoin has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000345 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin Profile

Acoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acoin’s official website is acoin.info. Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam.

Buying and Selling Acoin

Acoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

