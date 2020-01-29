Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($3.15) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.15) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.43). Wedbush also issued estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACOR. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.

ACOR stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.26. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 26,069 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $6,697,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 171.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,336 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

