Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in Acuity Brands by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AYI. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from to and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.00. 276,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $105.95 and a 1-year high of $147.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

