Acute Angle Cloud Trading 87.5% Higher This Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $821,032.00 and $1.37 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 87.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, LBank, OKEx and BiteBTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,360.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.82 or 0.01886436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.25 or 0.04099309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00643207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00132293 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.23 or 0.00749244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009621 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00027587 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00673288 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, CoinTiger, OKEx, LBank and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

