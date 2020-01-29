Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Sells $333,711.20 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $333,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,889,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,697,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ADPT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,937. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $232,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.