Adelphoi (ADL) Price Up 46.7% Over Last Week

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded up 21.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded up 46.7% against the US dollar. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $133,822.00 and $447.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi was first traded on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

