AdEx Trading 1.8% Lower This Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and $148,638.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00000998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gatecoin, Bittrex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.03139038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00191665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00119006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gatecoin, Binance, Liqui, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Upbit, Huobi, Bittrex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

