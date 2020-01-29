AdHive Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One AdHive token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. AdHive has a market capitalization of $99,082.00 and $329.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AdHive has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AdHive alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AdHive Profile

AdHive (ADH) is a token. Its launch date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.