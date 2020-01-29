Aditus (ADI) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Aditus has a market capitalization of $96,873.00 and approximately $23,142.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aditus has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Aditus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.14 or 0.03095759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00192726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00121587 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aditus

Aditus launched on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet. Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net. Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork.

Buying and Selling Aditus

Aditus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, COSS, DDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aditus using one of the exchanges listed above.

