Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,978.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,766 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,268 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.2% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Adobe worth $126,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,694 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,910 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.71. The stock had a trading volume of 971,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,751. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.03. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $237.27 and a twelve month high of $355.69. The firm has a market cap of $169.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. ValuEngine cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Nomura raised their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Griffin Securities raised their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total value of $970,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,850,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

