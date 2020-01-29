Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Short Interest Down 10.4% in January

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the December 31st total of 7,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $354.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $334.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.03. Adobe has a 12-month low of $237.27 and a 12-month high of $355.69. The firm has a market cap of $169.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.