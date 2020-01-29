ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.63.

ADTN has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

NASDAQ:ADTN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,561. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53, a PEG ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.24.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $114.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Balan Nair acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $91,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at $454,950.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Kimpe acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,778.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 757.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 61.0% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

