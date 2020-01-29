Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

ADSW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, VP Michael K. Slattery sold 126,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $4,171,334.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 190,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,719.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000.

Shares of NYSE ADSW traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.97. 4,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,610. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average is $32.68. Advanced Disposal Services has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,297.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

