Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 81,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 57,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,303,891.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,498,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,204,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.50 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

