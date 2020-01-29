Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.99% from the company’s previous close.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $4,695,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,767 shares in the company, valued at $103,436,226.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 226.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 103,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.