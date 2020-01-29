Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $45.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.94% from the stock’s current price.

AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.50 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares in the company, valued at $103,436,226.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 81,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

