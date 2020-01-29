Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $54.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Loop Capital to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 265.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,238,400.00. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,436,226.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $9,536,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,360,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,312,000 after acquiring an additional 159,600 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,865,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

