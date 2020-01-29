Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMD. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,436,226.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,767,000 after buying an additional 582,977 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,596,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 829.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 193,379 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.