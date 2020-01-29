AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Update

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,600 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 682,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $70,590.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,857.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Spurlin purchased 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $53,179.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,347.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,270 shares of company stock worth $225,170. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 150.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 50.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on AdvanSix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

ASIX opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $34.92.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

