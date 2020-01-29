Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Argus set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aecom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other news, insider Steve Morriss sold 28,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,214,259.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 200,000 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.56 per share, with a total value of $8,512,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Aecom by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Aecom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aecom by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 148,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Aecom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 107,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Aecom by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,552. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Aecom has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $50.52.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aecom will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

