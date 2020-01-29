AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Update

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of AEGON stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. 94,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,065. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.32. AEGON has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $5.43.

Get AEGON alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEGON during the third quarter worth $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AEGON by 226.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AEGON by 170.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in AEGON by 54.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AEGON by 66.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,257,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AEGON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.